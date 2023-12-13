Insufficiency of stamping doesn’t make an agreement invalid: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held the arbitration clause in an unstamped or insufficiently stamped agreement between parties is enforceable.

The top court made it clear that such kind of defect is curable and it would not render the contract invalid.

A seven-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud overruled its judgement in the case titled as M/s N N Global Mercantile Pvt Ltd vs M/s Indo Unique Flame Ltd And Ors, which had by majority of 3:2 held that unstamped or insufficient agreements, having arbitration clauses, are not enforceable.

On Wednesday, in a unanimous verdict, the apex court held that non-stamping or insufficient stamping of an agreement has nothing to do with the validity of the document as it is a curable defect.

"An arbitration agreement or its certified copy is not rendered void or unenforceable because it is unstamped or insufficiently stamped," the bench ruled.