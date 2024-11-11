Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Inter-state Council reconstituted with PM Modi as chairman, 9 Union ministers and state CMs as members

Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Bhupendra Yadav, G Kishen Reddy and CR Patil are also permanent invitees.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 16:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 16:22 IST
India NewsNarendra Modichief ministersUnion Ministers

Follow us on :

Follow Us