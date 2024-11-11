Inter-state Council reconstituted with PM Modi as chairman, 9 Union ministers and state CMs as members

<p>New Delhi: The Inter-State Council, which is mandated to investigate and advise on disputes between states, has been reconstituted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairman and nine Union Ministers and all Chief Ministers as its members.</p><p>Senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh and K Rammohan Naidu are members in the council.</p><p>Lalan Singh of JD(U) and Naidu (RDP) are part of the main panel while JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, HAM's Jiten Manjhi and LJP(RV)'s Chirag Paswan -- all ministers from allies -- are among 13 union ministers, who have been included as permanent invitees.</p>.Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024 | FIR against 'misleading videos' targeting I.N.D.I.A. leaders on BJP social media handle.<p>Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Bhupendra Yadav, G Kishen Reddy and CR Patil are also permanent invitees.</p><p>The Standing Committee of the Inter-State Council has also been reconstituted with Home Minister Shah heading it. </p><p>Chouhan, Nirmala, Lalan Singh, Virendra Kumar, Patil and Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are members of the Standing COmmittee.</p><p>The Standing Committee will have continuous consultation and process matters for consideration of the Council and process all matters pertaining to Centre-State relations before they are taken up for consideration in the Inter-State Council, an official notification said.</p><p>It will also monitor the implementation of decisions taken on the recommendations of the Council and consider any other matter referred to it by the Chairman or Council.</p><p>The Standing Committee will also invite experts and persons eminent in specific fields to have the benefit of their views while deliberating upon the related subjects.</p>