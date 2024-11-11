Inter-state Council reconstituted with PM Modi as chairman, 9 Union ministers and state CMs as members

Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Bhupendra Yadav, G Kishen Reddy and CR Patil are also permanent invitees.