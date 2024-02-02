Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer, claims her manager

Poonam was one of the celebrities to share her perspective on the ongoing Maldives-Lakshadweep row, she cancelled her shoot at the last moment to express her support.

Couple of a days back, Poonam had parties in Goa

Poonam Pandey has appeared in Kannada and Telugu movies such as Love Is Poison, Malini & Co.. Amit Saxena's 2013 film Nasha marked Poonam Pandey's debut in Bollywood. Apart from movies, Poonam has also tried her had in TV shows. She participated in the TV reality show Lock Upp Season 1.

Apart from acting, Poonam is known for her bold and sensuous photoshoots. She boasts a massive following on social media and where she often teases her followers with alluring pictures and a peek into her luxurious life.

Poonam rose to fame in 2011 when she vowed to strip for Team India if they win the ICC Cricket World Cup.