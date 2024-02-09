iPhone 'attack' issue: Ashwini Vaishnaw urges Opposition to 'submit phone & cooperate in probe'

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday asked the Opposition to submit their phones and cooperate in investigation to find the truth over Apple allegedly sending a message to them about "state-sponsored hackers" trying to attack their iPhones.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Vaishnaw asserted that only making allegations will not work and there must be cooperation with the law enforcement agencies.

He was responding to Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi who said that on October 30 last year, she along with other Opposition MPs had received an SMS and email from Apple with a message that said "state-sponsored attackers may be attacking your iPhone".