<p>Every year, Diwali lights up homes and hearts across India, diyas glow on doorsteps, families come together, and prayers to Goddess Lakshmi fill the air.</p>.<p>But in 2025, a rare celestial event has left devotees puzzled: should they celebrate the festival of lights on October 20 or 21?</p>.In historic development, California designates Diwali as state holiday.<p>Astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumar of NumroVani explained that the confusion stems from unique planetary movements this year. “The current planetary transits are not very promising globally. Nature allows such illusions so that humanity can learn and restore balance," he said.</p>.<p>The root of the uncertainty lies in the Amavasya Tithi, the new moon phase central to Diwali celebrations. This year, Amavasya begins at 3:44 pm on October 20 and ends at 5:54 pm on October 21, overlapping two days. Because of this, cities across India may observe the festival on different dates.</p>.<p>As per the astrologer, “Following Dharm Sindhu, Nirnay Sindhu, and historical precedents observed over the last 200 years, if Amavasya Tithi is present for at least 24 minutes after sunset on both days, then Diwali should be observed on the second day, and if Amavasya Tithi is present at sunset on only one day, then that day is considered Diwali.”</p>.<p>So cities where the sunset is before 5:30 pm will celebrate Diwali on October 21, while those with sunset after 5:30 pm should celebrate on October 20.</p>.<p>As per Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja Muhurt falls on October 20 from 7:08 pm to 8:18 pm, within the Pradosh Kaal (5:46 pm-8:18 pm) and Vrishabha Kaal (7:08 pm-9:03 pm).</p>.<p><strong>City-wise timings vary slightly. The ideal Lakshmi Puja timings are as follows:</strong></p><ul><li><p>New Delhi- 7:08-8:18 pm</p></li><li><p>Mumbai- 7:41- 8:41 pm</p></li><li><p>Pune- 7:38- 8:37 pm</p></li><li><p>Chennai- 7:20- 8:14 pm</p></li><li><p>Kolkata- 5:06- 5:54 pm</p></li><li><p>Hyderabad- 7:21-8:19 pm</p></li><li><p>Bengaluru- 7:31- 8:25 pm</p></li><li><p>Ahmedabad- 7:36- 8:40 pm, among others.</p></li></ul>.<p>The Diwali 2025 celebrations begin earlier with Dhanteras on October 18, a day to honour Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising wealth and good health. The following day, October 19, marks Kali Chaudas or Choti Diwali, commemorating Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura, a reminder of good triumphing over evil.</p>.<p>Regardless of whether lamps are lit on the 20th or 21st, Diwali 2025 promises to illuminate every home, reaffirming that light and faith always prevail, even through celestial confusion.</p>