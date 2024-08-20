'Is nyay for beti a distraction': BJP flays Rahul Gandhi for evading queries on Kolkata doctor case

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for evading queries on the Kolkata doctor rape-and-murder case and said his refusal to comment on the issue is an “insult to the victim and all women”.

Gandhi was in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli to meet the family of a 22-year-old Dalit man, who was shot dead in Salon area in the district when he was asked for his comment on the Kolkata medic rape-and-murder case.

The Congress leader evaded media queries on the issue and said that he would speak on the matter in future as he does not want to be distracted from the issue of the murder of a Dalit youth whose family he met here.