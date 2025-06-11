Is this not a diplomatic setback, asks Cong after top US general hails ties with Pak
US Army General Michael Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), has said the United States has to have a relationship with Pakistan and with India, and noted that it cannot be a "binary switch" where Washington cannot have ties with Islamabad if it has relations with New Delhi.
अभी अमेरिकी सेंट्रल कमांड के प्रमुख ने पाकिस्तान को 'आतंकवाद विरोधी अभियान में एक शानदार साझेदार' बताया है। हमारे प्रधानमंत्री और उनकी गुणगान मंडली इस पर क्या कहेगी? क्या यह भारत के लिए कूटनीतिक झटका नहीं है?https://t.co/fh4mwsTAgPpic.twitter.com/1KqudlYr36