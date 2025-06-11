Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Is this not a diplomatic setback, asks Cong after top US general hails ties with Pak

US Army General Michael Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), has said the United States has to have a relationship with Pakistan and with India, and noted that it cannot be a "binary switch" where Washington cannot have ties with Islamabad if it has relations with New Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 17:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 17:05 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBJPCongress

Follow us on :

Follow Us