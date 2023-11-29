ISRO scientist Lalithambika conferred highest French civilian award

French Ambassador Mathou said, "I am delighted to confer the Chevalier of the LÃ©gion d'Honneur on Dr V.R. Lalithambika, a distinguished scientist and a 'trailblazer in' space technology. Her expertise, accomplishments, and tireless efforts have scripted a new ambitious chapter in the long history of the Indo-French space partnership."

Receiving the award, Lalithambika said, "I sincerely hope that this honour being bestowed on me will spur more and more women to take up STEM careers and to excel in their chosen fields."