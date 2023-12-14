Parliament security breach: It happened suddenly, say eyewitnesses

BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal was presiding over the House proceedings. "Initially, we thought someone had fallen, but then we saw another person jumping over the tables. One of them took out something from his shoes and there was smoke. Both of them were caught and action will be taken,” said Agarwal.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the duo had something in their hands emitting yellow-coloured smoke. "I snatched it away and threw it out. This is a major security breach inside the Parliament,” Aujla added.