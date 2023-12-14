Parliament security breach: It happened suddenly, say eyewitnesses

New Delhi: "We were watching the proceedings of the House. Some of us were trying to identify our state MPs. Suddenly, two people got up and jumped into the House. It happened so suddenly," says Vaishnavi from Dharwad.
Vaishnavi, who was in the visitors gallery of Lok Sabha at the time of the incident, said, "When I was in visitors gallery, I saw two people sitting in the front row trying to remove something from their shoes. I thought they wanted to throw the shoes. But then they got up and jumped into the Chamber," she said.
Mohan Danappa from Bellary, who was also in the visitor's gallery said, "These two persons jumped into the Chamber despite the security staff rushing in to catch them." “Soon after jumping into the House, one person started hopping from one row to another row. Despite MPs trying to catch him, he evaded and removed a smoke canister from his shoe and started spraying. When he was spraying, women MPs started screaming and running for safety," Danappa added.
Soon the House was adjourned, he said, adding that around 30 to 40 visitors were seated at the gallery of Lok Sabha when the incident happened. "We were evacuated as per security instructions," he said.
The area around the Parliament turned into a fortress following the two incidents, with paramilitary and police personnel deployed in large numbers.
“After the incident, when I returned to the House, I felt nauseous due to the spray”, said Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi.
BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal was presiding over the House proceedings. "Initially, we thought someone had fallen, but then we saw another person jumping over the tables. One of them took out something from his shoes and there was smoke. Both of them were caught and action will be taken,” said Agarwal.
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the duo had something in their hands emitting yellow-coloured smoke. "I snatched it away and threw it out. This is a major security breach inside the Parliament,” Aujla added.