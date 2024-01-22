It was all worth it, feel I am luckiest person: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj on Ram Lalla idol consecration

A fifth-generation sculptor, Arun Yogiraj was among the invitees to the grand consecration ceremony here.

"I spent sleepless nights working on the idol with precision but it was all worth it. I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth and today is the best day of my life," an excited Yogiraj said.

"I learnt the art of sculpting from my father. He would have been very proud to see my idol here today," he added.