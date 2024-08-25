'It will help retired govt employees': BJP hails Modi govt's Unified Pension Scheme

“We are proud of Prime Minister Modi that he listened and understood the concerns of the (central government) employees, set up a committee to look into that, and a meaningful decision was made. On behalf of the party, we greet the government, especially the Prime Minister for it,” he said.

He also sought to question the Congress for calling the Modi establishment a “U-turn” government after some of the ruling party's policies and legislations like the Digital India Act 2023, the lateral entry provision, taxes on indexation were not implemented and rolled back. Prasad said that the Congress, which has criticised the BJP over the new pension scheme, has not implemented it in Congress-ruled states.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi -- has his government implemented the Old Pension Scheme as promised in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress party has become so wary of the falsehood of its assurance about pension, it could not muster the courage to include that as a part of its manifesto in the Lok Sabha elections,” Prasad said.