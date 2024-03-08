ITAT junks Congress plea to stay I-T dept action against its bank accounts

Senior Advocate Vivek Tamkha, who appeared for Congress had requested to keep the order in abeyance for 10 days so that the party can approach the High Court.

However, the bench declined the same saying that "we have no such provision or prayer before us".

The Congress' main bank accounts were frozen last month over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore but an I-T appellate tribunal later allowed it to operate them pending further hearings.

More to follow...