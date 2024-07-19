J P Nadda terms Congress 'parasite party', says it weakens alliance partners

Puri (Odisha): BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday termed the Congress as a "parasite party that stands on the crutches of others' votes and weakens alliance partners".

Addressing the Odisha BJP's state executive meeting here, the Union minister said that "those who have hurt the Constitution the most are teaching the ruling dispensation on how to protect democracy".

"The Congress has become a parasitic party and is standing on the crutches of others' votes. People who have hurt the Constitution the most are now teaching us on how to protect democracy. Rahul Gandhi is not aware how his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) used the Constitution in a different way," Nadda said, while referring to the Emergency period.