Jaishankar meets Australian FM Wong; discusses bilateral ties & cooperation across Indo-Pacific

Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and discussed steps to intensify bilateral ties, including in security, trade and education, and deepening practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar and Wong are in Tokyo to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the four-nation grouping Quad or Quadrilateral coalition.

"A great start this morning meeting Australian FM @SenatorWong in Tokyo," Jaishankar said in a post on X.