Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Jaishankar meets French President Macron

Jaishankar is on a visit to Europe to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, especially in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 21:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 21:25 IST
India NewsEmmanuel MacronS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us