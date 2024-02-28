Jaishankar sees politics behind India's slip in global indices

Hubballi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised global indices on hunger, freedom of press, and other factors that rank India lower than neighboring countries, dismissing them as disguised politics. He asserted that those who struggle in domestic politics seek support from foreign allies who then write critical reports about India.

"A lot of these reports are actually politics by other names. Sometime, when those who do not do well in politics within the country go and get friends abroad who start writing about India. This is also a way of doing politics. Some people in India are now feeling that we should bring out reports about rest of the world. May be you will see one day that how do you arrive at something which is much more balanced and objective rather than something which has a very political agenda," he said.