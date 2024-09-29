Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Bigger defeat awaits Modi than one faced in LS polls, says Congress

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Campaigning has now come to a close in Jammu and Kashmir. The non-biological Prime Minister has still not answered this most fundamental question: why has he failed to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir?" Ramesh said the prime minister has gone around making the "bewildering" claim that only the BJP can return full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.