2 militants killed as army foils first infiltration bid of 2024 in Kashmir

Srinagar: At least two unidentified militants were killed as army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.
The army said an Infiltration bid on LoC has been foiled by alert troops in the morning hours, when terrorists were trying to infiltrate through Sabura Nala, Uri sector.
“Two terrorists have been eliminated,” the army said, adding the operation is still ongoing and further details are awaited.
This was the first infiltration attempt foiled by the army this year along the LoC in Kashmir. The last infiltration attempt in the Uri sector was foiled in November 2023.
BSF Inspector General (Kashmir Frontier) Ashok Yadav had recently said that chances of infiltration from across the LoC in J&K, as the snow melts, increase during important events like the upcoming general elections.
He said that not just important events but the melting of the snow across the borders also increases the chances of an infiltration bid during April and May.
(Published 05 April 2024, 04:20 IST)