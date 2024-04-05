2 militants killed as army foils first infiltration bid of 2024 in Kashmir

This was the first infiltration attempt foiled by the army this year along the LoC in Kashmir. The last infiltration attempt in the Uri sector was foiled in November 2023.

BSF Inspector General (Kashmir Frontier) Ashok Yadav had recently said that chances of infiltration from across the LoC in J&K, as the snow melts, increase during important events like the upcoming general elections.

He said that not just important events but the melting of the snow across the borders also increases the chances of an infiltration bid during April and May.