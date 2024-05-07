2 terrorists killed by security forces in J&K's Kulgam, including 'most wanted' LeT and TRF commander

Srinagar: A 'most wanted' commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot group called The Resistance Front (TRF), Basit Dar, was among the two militants killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.
The encounter erupted after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Redwani village late on Monday night following ‘specific’ information about the presence of terrorists in the area.
“Operation continued throughout the night and concluded today afternoon. Two terrorists were neutralized in this operation and their bodies have been retrieved,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said.
He identified one of the slain as Dar, an 'A' category militant of LeT/TRF “who was involved in planning a conspiracy to attack minorities, police and civilians.”
Hailing from Redwani, Dar had absconded from his residence three years ago and subsequently joined the TRF, according to reports. Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to his whereabouts.
According to police, Dar started his killing spree while taking orders from slain TRF commander Abbas Sheikh. After Sheikh was killed by security forces in August 2021, Dar declared himself the chief of TRF.
Dar was reportedly involved in the killing of an off-duty police inspector in Eidgah area of Srinagar last October, along with Momin Gulzar. Dar was believed to be hiding in Srinagar for the most part, along with Gulzar. His death is being termed as a major success for the security forces.
The security forces' cordon-and-search operation turned into an encounter with both sides firing rounds when the terrorists were discovered. The house in which the wanted men were holed up caught fire on Tuesday morning during this exchange of fire, officials said.
