2 terrorists killed by security forces in J&K's Kulgam, including 'most wanted' LeT and TRF commander

Srinagar: A 'most wanted' commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot group called The Resistance Front (TRF), Basit Dar, was among the two militants killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

The encounter erupted after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Redwani village late on Monday night following ‘specific’ information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“Operation continued throughout the night and concluded today afternoon. Two terrorists were neutralized in this operation and their bodies have been retrieved,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said.

He identified one of the slain as Dar, an 'A' category militant of LeT/TRF “who was involved in planning a conspiracy to attack minorities, police and civilians.”