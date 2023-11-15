38 killed, 17 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda

Srinagar: At least 38 passengers died while 17 others were injured after a passenger bus fell into a gorge in hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus, carrying over 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said.

A rescue operation has been launched and some bodies have been retrieved, he said and added the injured have been shifted to nearby health facilities for immediate treatment.