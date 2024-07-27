8 Mountain Division played key role in securing, restoring LoC: Kargil War hero recalls

She recalled a moving tale from the 1999 war days, "When the battle was in full swing, the commanding officer told me, 'Yashika, keep a minimum of 25 coffins ready at any time.' Because, in my ordnance unit, we were preparing coffins from plyboards. So, this was an instruction from the commanding officer, so that we could send them in real time. So, when I called my team of carpenters, and shared with them the instructions of the commanding officer, the carpenters told me 'we will not make coffins beforehand'."

"Because, to make coffins beforehand would mean 'we are expecting death for our soldier brothers. We don't want to. We will make coffins by working day and night and at short notice but we will not keep them ready beforehand'," she recalled.