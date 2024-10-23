After tunnel attack, J&K L-G directs police to conduct security audit of infra projects in Kashmir

On Tuesday, LG Sinha said two foreign terrorists, who possibly infiltrated from north Kashmir's Bandipora area, were involved in the attack. The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project had returned to their camp late in the evening.

An official spokesperson said the LG directed the police to ensure a robust security and intelligence grid and well-planned joint operation with army and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism.

“The entire terror eco-system including perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists requires to be completely dismantled," Sinha directed.