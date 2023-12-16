Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, RSS leaders meet in Jammu

“As the Supreme Court recently directed the Election Commission to hold early Assembly elections in J&K, the meeting may also deliberate over the issue and seek the opinion of the leaders of all sister organizations on whether the BJP can secure a majority to form the government in J&K on its own,” the source added.

The RSS meeting assumes significance as common people in Jammu seem angry with the BJP on account of the indifferent attitude of the current dispensation.

The party, which won 25 of Jammu’s 37 Assembly seats in 2014 and both Parliament seats in 2014 and 2019 by promising to further the interests of the province, is being accused of giving up on everything it stood for.

“The RSS meeting will discuss the shortcomings, if any and stress will be given to all participants to intensify their activities in overcoming them," sources said.

Besides, the BJP will also hold an office-bearers meeting later to discuss the strategy for the coming Lok Sabha poll, the implementation of various Modi Government schemes and the impact of the Viksit Bharat Yatra.