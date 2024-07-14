Amarnath Yatra 2024 likely to break records with 3 lakh devotees in first 15 days

Srinagar: The ongoing Amarnath Yatra is likely to break all previous records, with nearly three lakh devotees having visited the sacred cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas within the first 15 days of the 52-day pilgrimage.

The previous record, set in 2011, saw 630,000 devotees complete the yatra. As of July 13, 294,983 pilgrims from across the country and around the world have visited the holy cave since the yatra began on June 29.

With more than a month remaining, it is likely that the 2024 yatra will significantly surpass this milestone. Enhanced infrastructure and improved safety measures have made the journey more accessible and secure, contributing to the high turnout.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, in collaboration with various agencies, has ensured seamless arrangements, including medical facilities, adequate accommodation, and efficient transport services.