Amarnath Yatra 2024 likely to break records with 3 lakh devotees in first 15 days

Srinagar: The ongoing Amarnath Yatra is likely to break all previous records, with nearly three lakh devotees having visited the sacred cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas within the first 15 days of the 52-day pilgrimage.
The previous record, set in 2011, saw 630,000 devotees complete the yatra. As of July 13, 294,983 pilgrims from across the country and around the world have visited the holy cave since the yatra began on June 29.
With more than a month remaining, it is likely that the 2024 yatra will significantly surpass this milestone. Enhanced infrastructure and improved safety measures have made the journey more accessible and secure, contributing to the high turnout.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration, in collaboration with various agencies, has ensured seamless arrangements, including medical facilities, adequate accommodation, and efficient transport services.
Favorable weather conditions have also played a crucial role this year. Unlike previous years, there have been no major disruptions due to landslides or adverse weather, allowing a steady flow of pilgrims.
The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, situated in the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,888 meters, is revered by Hindus for its natural ice Shiva Lingam, considered a manifestation of Lord Shiva. Thousands of devotees undertake the challenging journey through treacherous terrains to pay their respects each year.
Since the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) took control of the yatra in 2001, the number of pilgrims has varied: 1.91 lakh in 2001, 1.10 in 2002, 1.70 in 2003, 4 lakh in 2004, 3.88 in 2005, 3.47 in 2006, 2.96 in 2007, 5.33 in 2008, 3.81 in 2009, 4.55 in 2010, 6.21 in 2011, 6.35 in 2012, 3.54 in 2013, 3.72 in 2014, 3.52 in 2015, 2.21 in 2016, 2.60 in 2017, 2.85 in 2018, 3.43 in 2019, 3.04 in 2022, and 4.50 in 2023. The yatra was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The spiritual significance of the Amarnath Yatra continues to attract devotees from India and beyond. For many, this pilgrimage is a profound spiritual experience.
The government has also harnessed technology to streamline the yatra, with online registration and real-time tracking of pilgrims ensuring better management and reduced congestion, enhancing the overall experience.
