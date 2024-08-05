Amarnath Yatra suspended for a day due to security concerns on fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

The annual pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for a day citing security concerns as Monday marks five years since Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019.
On the other hand, rains lashed western and central parts of India on Sunday while a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir led to the closure of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, cutting off the Kashmir Valley from Ladakh and rendering the Baltal base camp for the Amarnath Yatra inaccessible.
Published 05 August 2024, 02:53 IST