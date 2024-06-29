Amid tight security and chants, pilgrims embark on sacred Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir

Pahalgam, J&K: The sun had barely risen over the lush, green valleys of Pahalgam on Saturday, when the first group of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims began their journey to the holy cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas at an altitude of 3,880 m.

Amid blowing of conch shells and chants of “Bum Bum Bhole”, “Jai Baba Burfani” and “Har Har Mahadev”, the first batch of pilgrims under tight security cover left for the cave shrine early morning, reflecting both the spiritual fervor of the participants and the cautious vigilance of the authorities.

Local officials, including Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and senior police officers, flagged off the batch of pilgrims. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ceremoniously flagged off the initial batch of 4,603 pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, on Friday morning.

Ravi and Joti, a middle-aged couple from Delhi, were among the thousands who had gathered at the Pahalgam base camp. It was their second pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave, but the atmosphere felt different this year.