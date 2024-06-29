Amid tight security and chants, pilgrims embark on sacred Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir

Pahalgam, J&K: The sun had barely risen over the lush, green valleys of Pahalgam on Saturday, when the first group of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims began their journey to the holy cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas at an altitude of 3,880 m.
Amid blowing of conch shells and chants of “Bum Bum Bhole”, “Jai Baba Burfani” and “Har Har Mahadev”, the first batch of pilgrims under tight security cover left for the cave shrine early morning, reflecting both the spiritual fervor of the participants and the cautious vigilance of the authorities.
Local officials, including Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and senior police officers, flagged off the batch of pilgrims. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ceremoniously flagged off the initial batch of 4,603 pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, on Friday morning.
Ravi and Joti, a middle-aged couple from Delhi, were among the thousands who had gathered at the Pahalgam base camp. It was their second pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave, but the atmosphere felt different this year.
As they passed through multiple layers of security checks, the presence of armed personnel, surveillance drones, and sniffer dogs was a stark reminder of the threats that loomed.
Despite the heavy security, the mood among the pilgrims was one of anticipation and devotion. “Returning to Amarnathji yatra feels like coming back to a place where my soul finds peace. Each visit deepens my connection with Lord Shiva,” Ravi told Deccan Herald.
“The journey is arduous, but the spiritual fulfillment I get from visiting the holy cave is unparalleled.”
The journey to the Amarnath cave is not for the faint-hearted. The rugged terrain, high altitudes, and unpredictable weather make it a challenging trek.
But for devotees like Ravi and Joti, the hardships were part of the spiritual experience. Each step taken was a testament to their devotion, each prayer a whisper carried by the mountain winds.
As they ascended the narrow paths, the line of pilgrims stretched out like a colorful ribbon winding through the majestic landscape. The camaraderie among the pilgrims was palpable, as strangers became companions, united by their shared journey.
At various checkpoints along the route, security personnel were vigilant yet respectful, understanding the significance of the yatra to those undertaking it.
Ravi noticed how the officers interacted with the pilgrims, offering assistance and encouragement. It was a delicate balance between ensuring safety and maintaining the sanctity of the pilgrimage.
The annual pilgrimage which began today is scheduled to conclude on August 19, lasting 52 days. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims embark on this journey, choosing either the traditional 45 km-long Pahalgam route or the shorter 14 km-long Baltal route to reach Amarnath, one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines.
Published 29 June 2024, 04:22 IST