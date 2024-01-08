Amit Shah to address VBSY rally and review security in Jammu on Jan 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in connection with the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), besides reviewing security situation in the backdrop of recent killings in border district Poonch during his day-long visit to Jammu on Tuesday.

Officials said the Home Minister will address a huge rally at Gulshan Ground, Jammu in connection with the VBSY which is an initiative to ensure that social welfare programs reach every individual in the nation, even the most remote. The VBSY is scheduled to last till January 26.

Shah will also handover appointment letters to the newly recruited youth in Jammu and Kashmir. It will be the first high-profile visit of the year in Jammu by the Home Minister. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the Union Territory (UT) either by the end of this month or at the start of next month.