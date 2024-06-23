Home
Anti-infiltration operation: Terrorist's body recovered in Jammu and Kashmir

The security forces had launched an operation in Gohallan area of Uri sector on Saturday after noticing suspicious movement of two men near the LoC.
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 08:29 IST
Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday recovered body of a terrorist killed in an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration Operation that was launched on 22 Jun in the Uri Sector; Operations are continuing," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The security forces had launched an operation in Gohallan area of Uri sector on Saturday after noticing suspicious movement of two men near the LoC. Sources had said two terrorists were believed to have been killed. However, only body of one terrorist has been recovered so far.

