Apple farmers in Kashmir stare at uncertain future after lack of snowfall

Srinagar: Unusually high temperatures in winter and lack of snowfall this season in Kashmir has begun leaving thousands of farmers, particularly the apple cultivators, distraught who stare at an uncertain future.
On Saturday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 15 °C, marking the warmest day in 14 years in the heart of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest phase of winter, scheduled to conclude on January 30. The local MeT office said that not only Srinagar, but many stations across Kashmir recorded temperatures 6-8 °C above normal.
Winter snow is not just a scenic backdrop; it serves a crucial role in the apple farming ecosystem. The layer of snow acts as a protective blanket, insulating the trees from extreme cold and providing the necessary chill hours for proper dormancy.
Without this natural shield, the apple trees stand exposed to the harsh elements, jeopardizing the delicate balance that sustains the orchards.
Mohammad Abdullah Dar, an apple farmer from southern Shopian district said no snowfall in ‘Chillai Kalan’ is a cause of worry for the farmers’ community. “Apart from spurring water shortages, the dry spell would significantly affect the yield and quality. The warmer temperatures could also precipitate early flowering of stone fruits,” worried Dar said.
His views were echoed by another apple grower from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. “If it doesn’t snow in Kashmir during the next two weeks, our orchards will suffer heavily. It is during the winter time that our soil retains moisture, which is important for the health of apple trees and the quality of fruits,” he said.
Kashmir’s economy, majorly dependent on agriculture, suffered a huge blow in recent years. Experts worry that the extremely popular ‘Delicious’ variety of apples may be unsustainable in the valley, with erratic and unpredictable weather events becoming a norm.
According to government figures, Kashmir exports more than 20 lakh metric tons of apple every year, and the horticulture industry is pegged to be worth around 9000 to 10000 crore including the employment it generates. Kashmir produces 75 per cent of the total apple production in the country.
Kashmir lies between the humongous mountain ranges of Pir Panjal and the Himalayas, making it highly vulnerable to climate change. Climate change, which has already become a global issue, has adversely impacted several natural processes and ecosystems.