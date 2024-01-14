Apple farmers in Kashmir stare at uncertain future after lack of snowfall

Srinagar: Unusually high temperatures in winter and lack of snowfall this season in Kashmir has begun leaving thousands of farmers, particularly the apple cultivators, distraught who stare at an uncertain future.

On Saturday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 15 °C, marking the warmest day in 14 years in the heart of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest phase of winter, scheduled to conclude on January 30. The local MeT office said that not only Srinagar, but many stations across Kashmir recorded temperatures 6-8 °C above normal.

Winter snow is not just a scenic backdrop; it serves a crucial role in the apple farming ecosystem. The layer of snow acts as a protective blanket, insulating the trees from extreme cold and providing the necessary chill hours for proper dormancy.

Without this natural shield, the apple trees stand exposed to the harsh elements, jeopardizing the delicate balance that sustains the orchards.

Mohammad Abdullah Dar, an apple farmer from southern Shopian district said no snowfall in ‘Chillai Kalan’ is a cause of worry for the farmers’ community. “Apart from spurring water shortages, the dry spell would significantly affect the yield and quality. The warmer temperatures could also precipitate early flowering of stone fruits,” worried Dar said.