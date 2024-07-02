Home
Arms, ammunition recovered during search operation in J&K

Based on specific inputs from Kupwara Police, the search operation was launched by security forces in general area of Nangari Forest, Dardpora Kralpora, in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 09:33 IST
Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Based on specific inputs from Kupwara Police, the search operation was launched by security forces in general area of Nangari Forest, Dardpora Kralpora, in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He said a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered which included eight AK magazines, 445 live AK rounds, a pistol, three pistol magazines, 13 live pistol rounds and a hand grenade.

Published 02 July 2024, 09:33 IST
