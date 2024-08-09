Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest, assures CEC Rajiv Kumar

Srinagar: The suspense surrounding the timing of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections continues as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar revealed on Friday that the exact dates would be announced only after a final security assessment is conducted in New Delhi.

Although the CEC did not provide a specific timeline, he underscored the Election Commission of India's (ECI) commitment to holding the elections in the Union Territory as soon as possible.

“All political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are strongly advocating for early assembly elections,” Kumar stated during a press conference in Jammu.

Accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, Kumar emphasized that the ECI was determined to prevent any internal or external forces from disrupting the election process. The three poll officials began a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Srinagar on Thursday.

Kumar stressed that the ECI is focused on ensuring a smooth democratic process despite the region's security challenges. His remarks highlighted the need to balance the creation of a secure environment for the elections and the safeguarding the democratic rights of the people in J&K.

Referring to recent terror attacks in Jammu, Kumar remarked, “Our forces are well-equipped to handle the situation. We will not allow these minor attempts to derail the election process in J&K.”