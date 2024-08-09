Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest, assures CEC Rajiv Kumar

Srinagar: The suspense surrounding the timing of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections continues as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar revealed on Friday that the exact dates would be announced only after a final security assessment is conducted in New Delhi.
Although the CEC did not provide a specific timeline, he underscored the Election Commission of India's (ECI) commitment to holding the elections in the Union Territory as soon as possible.
“All political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are strongly advocating for early assembly elections,” Kumar stated during a press conference in Jammu.
Accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, Kumar emphasized that the ECI was determined to prevent any internal or external forces from disrupting the election process. The three poll officials began a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Srinagar on Thursday.
Kumar stressed that the ECI is focused on ensuring a smooth democratic process despite the region's security challenges. His remarks highlighted the need to balance the creation of a secure environment for the elections and the safeguarding the democratic rights of the people in J&K.
Referring to recent terror attacks in Jammu, Kumar remarked, “Our forces are well-equipped to handle the situation. We will not allow these minor attempts to derail the election process in J&K.”
Regarding the specific dates for the elections, Kumar stated, “We will conduct a final security requirement assessment in Delhi and announce the poll dates accordingly.” The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in November-December 2014.
Since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government led by the PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti after the BJP withdrew its support, the region has been under central rule.
In August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and its special status under Article 370 was revoked by the Centre. The Supreme Court has set a deadline of September 2024 for the EC to conduct Assembly elections in the Union Territory.
When asked about the Supreme Court's deadline, the CEC avoided a direct answer but reassured that “No internal or external force can delay polls in J&K. The people of J&K will give a strong response to disruptive forces.”
The delay in announcing the election dates has fueled anticipation and speculation among political parties and the public. As the Commission readies for the final assessment in Delhi, the focus now shifts to when the much-awaited Assembly elections will finally be held.
