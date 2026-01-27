<p>Srinagar: An avalanche hit Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, but there was no loss of life, officials said.</p>.<p>They said the avalanche hit Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district at 10.12 pm on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The massive avalanche was caught on CCTV camera, showing snow engulfing buildings, officials said.</p>.7 climbers killed after avalanche hits base camp in Himalayas.<p>However, they added there were no reports of any loss of life.</p>.<p>The authorities had on Monday warned of a high-intensity or high-danger avalanche in the district.</p>.<p>Sonamarg and most other parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours. </p>