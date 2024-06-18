Bandipora encounter: Slain terrorist was active since 2018

Bandipora (J&K): The terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday has been identified as Umar Lone, a category 'A' terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit who was active since 2018.

Addressing a press conference at the headquarters of the Army's 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Manasbal here, commandant 3 Sector RR, Brigadier Vipul Tyagi, said on Tuesday that security forces had been continuously monitoring the area after some intelligence inputs suggested movement of terrorists in Aragam area of the north Kashmir district.

"Based on certain specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Army, JK Police and CRPF on June 16 night. An ambush party of the forces observed suspicious movement and after confirmation of the presence of terrorists, the ambush brought down effective fire and in the ensuing fire fight one hardcore terrorist was neutralized," he said.

Brigadier Tyagi said the slain ultra is a resident of Wussankhui area in Baramulla district.