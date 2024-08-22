BJP asks Congress to clarify its stance on abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday called on the Congress party to clarify its stance on the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on the matter, asking why he hasn't stated his party's position on the issue.

While crediting the BJP for bringing 'peace' to J&K, he said that it was the hard work and single-minded commitment of the saffron party that made it possible for Rahul Gandhi to eat ice cream and local cuisine by visiting public places in Srinagar.