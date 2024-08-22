BJP asks Congress to clarify its stance on abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday called on the Congress party to clarify its stance on the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on the matter, asking why he hasn't stated his party's position on the issue.
While crediting the BJP for bringing 'peace' to J&K, he said that it was the hard work and single-minded commitment of the saffron party that made it possible for Rahul Gandhi to eat ice cream and local cuisine by visiting public places in Srinagar.
He highlighted the transformation of Lal Chowk, a location previously known for stone-pelting and where the Pakistani flag was once raised.
Chugh was referring to Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Srinagar where he interacted with party leaders and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to finalize the pre-poll alliance.
The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government supported terrorists and “had a photo-shoot with terrorists. “What was Rahul Gandhi’s stance last time and what is his relationship with terrorists,” he questioned.
On alliance between the National Conference and the Congress for the upcoming Assembly elections, he said, “If there is an understanding between Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah’s party, it is not surprising. These parties had previously come together to contest elections.”
