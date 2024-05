CBI arrests revenue official for accepting bribe in J&K's Ramban

Searches were conducted at residential and official premises of the accused which also led to recovery of over Rs 3.71 lakh and other documents, it said.

A case was registered by CBI against the accused on allegations that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for processing his application for land settlement. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs 18000 from the complainant, the agency said.

The CBI said further investigation in the case is continuing.