Congress holds protest against BJP government's 'failure' to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Wani further said, "While Jammu had been relatively peaceful, these attacks indicate a resurgence of terrorism despite the government's assertions (to the contrary)." He blamed the BJP government and the LG administration for failing to halt the cycle of terrorist attacks and said, "These incidents have created a sense of fear among the populace. The government's anti-terrorism policies have failed and they are not fit to govern." Over the past month, terrorists have targeted four locations in Kathua, Doda, Reasi and Udhampur districts, killing 15 people and leaving 46 injured.