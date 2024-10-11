Home
india jammu and kashmir

Congress Legislature Party to meet in Srinagar on Friday to choose its leader

Congress secured six seats, while its alliance partner, the National Conference, won 42 seats in the latest election in the state held after a gap of 10 years.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 20:17 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 20:17 IST
