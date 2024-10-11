Congress Legislature Party to meet in Srinagar on Friday to choose its leader

<p>Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Legislature Party will meet Friday afternoon in Srinagar to choose its leader, a party spokesperson said.</p><p>Congress secured six seats, while its alliance partner, the National Conference, won 42 seats in the latest election in the state held after a gap of 10 years.</p><p>The BJP won 29, JKPDP three, and the People's Conference, CPI(M), and AAP each won one seat. Seven seats were won by Independent candidates.</p>.J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Omar Abdullah thanks NC MLAs for electing him leader of legislature party.<p>"The Congress MLAs will meet tomorrow afternoon in Srinagar under the chairmanship of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Tariq Hameed Karra to elect the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party," the spokesperson said.</p><p>The chosen leader's name will be sent for final approval by the party high command, he said.</p><p>On Thursday, the National Conference Legislative Party elected its Vice President, Omar Abdullah, as the NC's legislative party leader in Srinagar.</p>