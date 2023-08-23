CRPF gets armoured vehicle that works on land and water to fight militants in Kashmir

Upgrading its operational capabilities further to fight militancy in Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has inducted a sophisticated vehicle that can operate on land as well as water using its water jets.
The force has started inducting the new Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform (WhAP) vehicles first in south Kashmir, which still has remnants of local militancy besides foreign terrorists.
The 8X8 vehicles have been jointly built by TATA and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and can carry 12 equipped soldiers including the driver. The vehicle is also known as TATA Kestrel.
The first vehicle has been sent to 110 Battalion posted in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. “The vehicle is capable of operating in both land and has a sophisticated communication system,” a senior CRPF official told DH.
He said the amphibious capabilities of WhAP will allow it to reach the areas that are inaccessible to other vehicles and is a major boost for the anti-militancy operations of the CRPF in Kashmir.
The CRPF along with army and police has been fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir for the past three decades. Inspector General, Kashmir, Operations Sector, CRPF, Gyanendra Kumar Verma said they have been working to improve operational efficiency for which new tools and equipment are being brought.
“The WhAP has been added to improve our technical capabilities and with time, everyone will come to know about its features,” he said.
Without providing the specific details of the vehicle or the number, the IG CRPF said that they would be training the jawans on the new vehicle.
The central force has already provided the latest gadget protection to the operation units that are taking part in the gunfights, especially in volatile south Kashmir. In March this year, the paramilitary force introduced Hi-Tech Critical Situation Response Vehicles (CSRV) which are equipped with bulletproof armor and advanced weaponry.