CRPF gets armoured vehicle that works on land and water to fight militants in Kashmir

The 8X8 vehicles have been jointly built by TATA and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and can carry 12 equipped soldiers including the driver. The vehicle is also known as TATA Kestrel.

The first vehicle has been sent to 110 Battalion posted in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. “The vehicle is capable of operating in both land and has a sophisticated communication system,” a senior CRPF official told DH.

He said the amphibious capabilities of WhAP will allow it to reach the areas that are inaccessible to other vehicles and is a major boost for the anti-militancy operations of the CRPF in Kashmir.