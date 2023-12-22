Day after killing of four soldiers, two suspects detained in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar: A day after four soldiers were killed in an ambush by armed terrorists near Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces Friday launched a massive operation in the rugged upper reaches of the region with two suspects being detained.

The duo were detained near the site of the attack. The security forces suspect them of having information about the attackers, sources said. Besides, a massive cordon-and-search-operation was launched in the upper reaches of Rajouri and Poonch with sniffer dogs and drones pressed into service to track down the militants.

Security forces through meticulous intelligence network and unwavering perseverance, are trying to close in on the terrorists hiding in dense woods of the hilly region, they added.

The General-officer-Commanding (GoC), XVI corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, who visited the area to review the situation with top Army and police officers, is personally monitoring the operation to flush out hiding terrorists.

The Thanamandi-Buffliaz road connecting Rajouri with Poonch has also been shut for vehicular traffic and people have been asked to take the Bhimber Gali road.