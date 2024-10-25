Home
Delay in granting statehood 'sin' against people of J&K: Sajad Lone

Lone, an MLA from Handwara in north Kashmir, also called for the inclusion of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in all security-related meetings.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 08:39 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 08:39 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsstatehoodSajad LonePeoples Conference

