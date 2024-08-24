Dignity, resolution of Kashmir issue more important than seat-sharing agreement: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday criticised the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance, asserting that her party's focus in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be on dignity and a permanent resolution of the region's issues rather than merely statehood or seat-sharing arrangements.

Speaking at a press conference in Srinagar where Mehbooba, a former chief minister, unveiled the PDP's election manifesto, stated, “This election is not about statehood or seat-sharing for us. We have a greater mission. We are fighting for dignity and resolution.”

She emphasised that since the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had deteriorated, reducing the complex Kashmir issue to mere seat-sharing discussions, while the actual problem remained unaddressed.