Dignity, resolution of Kashmir issue more important than seat-sharing agreement: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday criticised the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance, asserting that her party's focus in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be on dignity and a permanent resolution of the region's issues rather than merely statehood or seat-sharing arrangements.
Speaking at a press conference in Srinagar where Mehbooba, a former chief minister, unveiled the PDP's election manifesto, stated, “This election is not about statehood or seat-sharing for us. We have a greater mission. We are fighting for dignity and resolution.”
She emphasised that since the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had deteriorated, reducing the complex Kashmir issue to mere seat-sharing discussions, while the actual problem remained unaddressed.
Mehbooba also addressed the NC-Congress alliance, challenging them to adopt the PDP’s agenda. “If the National Conference and Congress are willing to embrace our agenda, we would support them contesting all seats because, for me, resolving the Kashmir issue is paramount," she remarked.
Reflecting on her party's past alliance with the BJP, Mehbooba said, “Our alliance with the BJP was based on a specific agenda (Agenda of Alliance) they agreed to. However, the alliance between the National Conference and Congress seems to be driven solely by seat-sharing, not by a common agenda.”
The PDP's manifesto, titled 'People's Aspirations', outlines several key promises, including the restoration of trade across the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, reinstatement of government employees dismissed on terror-related charges in recent years, and providing 12 cylinders of cooking gas annually to poor families. The manifesto also pledges to double social security benefits such as old-age pensions and widow pensions.
Another significant commitment in the manifesto is to promote Sharda Peeth as a full-fledged religious pilgrimage site across the LoC. The PDP also promises to ensure the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits by providing them with 2BHK flats, an improvement over the previously offered 1BHK units.
Additionally, the manifesto includes promises of free electricity to temples, mosques, and shrines, as well as efforts to lift the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and restore their assets if elected.
Furthermore, the PDP reiterated its long-standing demand for the withdrawal of repressive laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and similar legislation targeting civilians and journalists.
Published 24 August 2024, 13:42 IST