Displaced Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Navreh in Jammu, vow to observe it in Kashmir next year

Jammu: The displaced Kashmiri Pandits, clad in colourful pherans and carrying 'thals', celebrated Navreh, the first day of the New Year according to the Kashmiri Hindu calendar, in Jammu on Tuesday.

They vowed to make concerted efforts to celebrate the festival in the valley next year.

Miles away from their homes in Kashmir, which they left in 1990 due to terrorism, they celebrated the 35th Navreh in exile. The Saptarishi calendar entered its 5100th year on Navreh.