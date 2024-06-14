Drug de-addiction centre closed for violating norms in Jammu

During a surprise inspection of the institution, he said severe irregularities and significant operational deficiencies were observed while the unprofessional management of the centre was also noted and taken into consideration.

To ensure the protection of the inmates from future inconvenience and mistreatment, Convenor, District Registering Authority, has issued an order for immediate closure of the Centre, the spokesperson said.

He said arrangements have been made to transfer the inmates to alternative government institutions for their care and rehabilitation.