Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Drug de-addiction centre closed for violating norms in Jammu

The spokesperson of the District Registering Authority for Clinical Establishments has ordered the closure of the Parivartan Foundation Drug De-addiction Centre, situated at Garhi village in Domana on the outskirts of the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 17:29 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 17:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jammu: Authorities ordered the immediate closure of a drug de-addiction centre here on Friday for violating norms and guidelines, an official said.

The spokesperson of the District Registering Authority for Clinical Establishments has ordered the closure of the Parivartan Foundation Drug De-addiction Centre, situated at Garhi village in Domana on the outskirts of the city.

During a surprise inspection of the institution, he said severe irregularities and significant operational deficiencies were observed while the unprofessional management of the centre was also noted and taken into consideration.

To ensure the protection of the inmates from future inconvenience and mistreatment, Convenor, District Registering Authority, has issued an order for immediate closure of the Centre, the spokesperson said.

He said arrangements have been made to transfer the inmates to alternative government institutions for their care and rehabilitation.

Concurrently, a show cause notice has been served to Mashwara Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, Purkhoo, due to the revelation of certain discrepancies in their facility during a similar surprise inspection and its response has been sought within two days, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2024, 17:29 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirDrugAddiction

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT