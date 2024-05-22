Drug peddler's Rs 50 lakh property attached in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu: The residential complex of a 'notorious' drug peddler was attached in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Mohd Shakoor's residential complex, worth Rs 50 lakh, at Dhani Dhar village was attached under section 68(E)(F) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesman said.

He said Shakoor is accused in 10 FIRs registered under the NDPS act in different police stations in Rajouri. At present, the drug peddler is in judicial custody in a case registered earlier this year at Thanamandi police station, the spokesman said.