Election Commission's three-day visit sparks hope of assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) embarks on a pivotal three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the political landscape in the region is abuzz with anticipation.

Political parties across the Union Territory are hopeful that the visit will culminate in the much-awaited announcement of assembly elections, and they are making preparations accordingly.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, are set to meet various stakeholders during their visit, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

They will engage with representatives of political parties as well as civil and police administration officials in both Jammu and Srinagar.

This visit by the ECI comes just weeks ahead of the Supreme Court's September 30 deadline for holding assembly polls.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government led by the People’s Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti after the BJP withdrew its support.

The prolonged absence of an elected government has led to increasing calls for early elections, with many emphasising the need for a representative administration to more effectively address local issues.