Farmers successfully implement lift irrigation system in J&K's Kishtwar

This successful endeavour exemplifies the achievements possible through the convergence of the HADP and other agricultural schemes, the official said, adding by proactively engaging with these government initiatives, farmers can significantly benefit.

Farmers from Satarwajan in Dadpeth area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar have overcome various challenges to establish a lift irrigation system.

The farmers approached deputy commissioner, Kishtwar Devansh Yadav, who provided financial and technical support, the official said, adding the technical resolution involved using 18mm steel wire and 50mm High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes to cross the rivers, drilling holes, and erecting pillars on both sides.

Despite the odds, their persistent efforts paid off, leading to the successful lifting of water from the Sigdi Chatroo river, the official said, adding that the results of this achievement are manifold, boasting high-value crops in the area.

The official said the high-value crops now grown in the area have not only boosted yields but also enhanced the farmers' income, improved food security, and stimulated local economies.

Additionally, this success has inspired other farmers to adopt similar practices, leading to overall agricultural development and sustainability in the region, he said.

The official said the endeavour is a testament to the power of determination, hard work, and the collaborative efforts of the administration and farmers in tapping the horticultural potential of the area by utilizing the ongoing HADP and agriculture schemes.