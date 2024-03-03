Fishing community in polluted waters of Kashmir's Dal Lake struggle for survival

Srinagar: The existence of indigenous fishermen community of Dal, here, who have depended on fishing for generations, now stand at the risk of marginalisation due to the disturbance of the equilibrium between preserving ‘tradition’ and catering to the needs of urban development.



The Lake, a jewel cherished by locals and tourists alike, has for generations been the source of livelihood for thousands of fishermen families within Dal and its peripheries. However, the equilibrium that once existed between preserving tradition and catering to the needs of urban development has begun to falter.



As tourism flourished, the demands for modern amenities surged with luxury houseboats dotting the lake's perimeter, while hotels came up along its shores, altering the landscape and challenging the fishermen's way of life.



The tranquil waters have become crowded with motorboats, disturbing the delicate ecosystem and depleting fish stocks. Pollution has tainted the lake, choking its aquatic life and threatening the livelihoods of the fishermen who depended on its bounty.