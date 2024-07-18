Ex-General Secretary of J&K HC Bar Association Mohd Ashraf Bhat arrested

Srinagar: Senior advocate and former general secretary of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was arrested from his residence here and booked under the Public Safety Act, officials said on Thursday.

Bhat was arrested from his residence in Rawalpora area of the city late on Wednesday night and booked under the PSA, they said.

The former general secretary of the Bar Association was shifted to Kathua jail in Jammu region.