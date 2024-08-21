'Ghar-wapsi' takes center stage in J&K politics ahead of assembly polls

Srinagar: As the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir draw near, the political scene is witnessing significant turbulence, with a wave of resignations, party-switching, and “ghar-wapsi” (return to one's original party) becoming increasingly common.
This political flux is particularly affecting parties like Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference (PC), Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party (AP), and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), all of which have experienced notable defections and internal shifts.
These parties had emerged as a formidable force following the abrogation of Article 370, drawing leaders from various parties, especially the PDP and Congress.
However, a steady departure of leaders from these parties now suggests a realignment of political loyalties as candidates and members strategically position themselves ahead of what is anticipated to be a highly competitive election.
The upcoming assembly polls hold particular significance as they will be the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided the state into two Union Territories.
Many view these resignations and defections as indicators of shifting power dynamics, with politicians seeking to align themselves with parties they believe have a better shot at success in the elections.
According to political analyst Javid Trali, this trend could bring about substantial changes in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, as established parties are gaining influential members, potentially altering the electoral outcomes.
The phenomenon of “ghar-wapsi” also underscores the fluid nature of political affiliations in the region, with many politicians rejoining parties like the National Conference (NC), Congress, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which are perceived as more stable or electorally advantageous.
Trali, who leads the J&K Policy Institute, a think tank based in Srinagar, noted that this political maneuvering is likely to intensify as the election date approaches, with more leaders potentially switching sides or returning to their former parties. These shifts will play a crucial role in shaping the future political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.
Published 21 August 2024, 07:14 IST