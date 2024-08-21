'Ghar-wapsi' takes center stage in J&K politics ahead of assembly polls

Srinagar: As the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir draw near, the political scene is witnessing significant turbulence, with a wave of resignations, party-switching, and “ghar-wapsi” (return to one's original party) becoming increasingly common.

This political flux is particularly affecting parties like Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference (PC), Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party (AP), and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), all of which have experienced notable defections and internal shifts.

These parties had emerged as a formidable force following the abrogation of Article 370, drawing leaders from various parties, especially the PDP and Congress.

However, a steady departure of leaders from these parties now suggests a realignment of political loyalties as candidates and members strategically position themselves ahead of what is anticipated to be a highly competitive election.