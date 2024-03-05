Ghulam Nabi Azad taunts NC, PDP: 'Those who call us B team were part of BJP govts'

Anantnag (J-K): Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said those who accuse him of being in cahoots with the BJP have no right to say as they have themselves been in alliance with the saffron party in the past.

Azad's remarks came amidst accusations by regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir that his party was the 'B' team of the BJP.

"Those who say that (I am B team), they both are A team. They have been in government and became CM. I have not been a minister or MP or MLA of that team," he said.